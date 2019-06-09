Bilderberg Group: “No compromise” on S-400 deal

The US Congress is mulling a series of measures in response to the S-400 purchase, including possible sanctions

As North American and European leaders gathered in Montreux, Switzerland, to discuss crucial matters of state at the 67th Bilderberg Group meeting, Turkey’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was one of the topics on the table, Turkish academic Selva Demiralp, who attended that event, reported for BBC Türkçe.

Those in attendance, including political leaders from North America and Europe, as well as leading figures from academia, finance, industry and the media, discussed the most crucial issues affecting their regions, including worries around the breakup of the European Union and the brewing rivalry between the United States and China.

Issues related to Turkey was not top of the agenda, Demiralp said, but nevertheless the controversial deal with Russia was discussed.

Read more HERE