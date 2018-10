At least 18 people were taken to hospital following the incident, according to the medics

An explosion rocked a polytechnic college in Kerch, in the east of Crimea, on Wednesday, leaving a number of people dead and injured, a source in the local emergency services told TASS.

“The blast occurred this afternoon. There are deaths and injuries. Emergency services are heading to the accident scene,” the source said.

According to preliminary reports, gas cylinder exploded in college’s building.

Source: tass