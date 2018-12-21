Blind teen journalist to Putin: You are handsome (video)

Putin granted the blind teen a one on one interview after his annual press conference

After the annual media press conference, where Vladimir Putin answered the questions of numerous journalists, the Russian President fulfilled the desire of 17-year-old Regina Parpieva and gave her an interview.

What was unique about this interview is the fact that the aspiring teen reporter is blind.

The most interesting and moving moment came when Regina felt the face of Putin and said: “You are handsome”.

During the conversation, the Russian leader told how he became president and remembered his first days in office. He also answered the question about musical preferences and described the best, in their opinion, gift for the New Year.

Regina is a member of the Dream with Me project, in which volunteers help the dreams of seriously ill children become reality. The girl lost her sight due to multiple sclerosis when she was 8 years old, but continues to lead an active lifestyle.