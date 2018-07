Bomb in the courts of Evelpidon, Athens: It will be deactivated with a controlled explosion

A suspicious object has been located in the Evelpidon Athens courts.

The Hellenic Police’s bomb squad is examining a bag at the entrance, while the area has been evacuated for security reasons.

According to the first reports, there seems to be an object like a ball inside the bag from which cables can be seen sticking out. There are also a newspaper and one message about Macedonia inside.

The bomb squad will proceed to a controlled explosion.

