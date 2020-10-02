Borat 2 trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen returns with hilarious movie (video)

The preview also features a scene where Borat — in a Trump costume

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat returns to “Yankeeland” in the new trailer for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy.

The trailer finds a disguised Borat (since he’s so recognizable now) venturing to small-town America with his daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the duo wreaking havoc at non-abortion clinics and debutante balls. “What is more dangerous? This virus or the Democrats?” Borat asks a pair of Trump voters. “The Democrats,” they reply.

The preview also features a scene where Borat — in a Trump costume — attempts to deliver his daughter to a confused Mike Pence mid-speech.

source rollingstone.com

