Phillip Lee, the former justice minister, has just crossed the floor of the House of Commons to leave the Conservative party to join the Liberal Democrats, writes Sebastian Payne.

Defecting while Boris Johnson was addressing the chamber on the G7 summit, Dr Lee has long been expected to defect.

With his departure, the Tories are now a minority government.

Mr Johnson has a working majority of zero and is highly liable to lose a confidence vote.

