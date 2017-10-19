Bosnian coach: “I want to help Croatia beat the provocative Greeks!”

Another “football personality” decided to pure a bit of poison against Greece. After Croatian coach Blazevic and his degrading comments for the Greek football National team the coach of the Bosnia, which was playing in the same group as Greece but didn’t qualify to the 2018 World Cup, decided to show his bitterness against the Greeks too and offered his “good” services to the coach of Croatia Zlatko Dalić…

Here is what he said:

“Croatia must beat Greece and go to Russia. The difference in the quality of these two teams is clear. However, I am sure that Croatia will not have an easy task on these two games. We all know that the Greek team is tight and organized and that the Greeks are often provocative during the game. But Croatia must be prepared for it. It is a much better team and there is not even a debate about who will qualify to the World Cup”.

“The game that Greece plays is based on man-to-man ‘duels’ to a point of…fanaticism. This is not the kind of game that football fans like. The Greeks play only defensive for 90 minutes, wear out mentally and physically the opponent and given the opportunity they score. Croatia has my absolute support. And I am in Zlatko Dalić’s disposal if he needs any help”, he concluded.

Oh, dear…