Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, died Sunday after he suffered a serious injury during a boxing match in Canada. He was 34.

Hague was critically injured Friday night during a match against Adam Braidwood, a former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end, at the Shaw Conference Centre. Hague was knocked out in the second round when Braidwood delivered a punch that sent the boxer crashing to the mat. The match, promoted by KO Boxing, was scheduled at the last minute.

source: foxnews.com