Brad Pitt really wants everyone to know he’s single

There’s no denying that Pitt is on track to deliver a similarly punchy self-deprecating speech at the Academy Awards if he wins

Brad Pitt is really, truly, single – and in case you haven’t heard, he’ll tell you another ten times.

The “Once Upon a Time” in Hollywood star has decided to make 2020 his hot Brad summer – losing the facial scruff, setting up a Tinder profile and reconnecting with his ex Jennifer Aniston over awards season.

He’s also somehow managed to make the fallout from his high profile split from Angelina Jolie relatable, joking at the BAFTAs about his “divorce settlement” and making quips about the frenzied dating speculation that surrounds him.

