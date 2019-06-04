Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s relationship is “Hanging By a Thread”

It’s been a minute since everyone was all up in Bradley Cooper’s love life (remember a little movie called A Star Is Born?), but it looks like that may soon change because there are reports that his relationship with Irina Shayk is on the rocks. You have about 30 seconds until your group text blows up with “omgomgomgomgomgomg” messages.

So here’s the lowdown: According to a Page Six source, B. Coop and Irina, the parents of adorable little girl, have been trying to work it out for their family, but reportedly, “things are not good.” The source added, “Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

Bradley and Irina have been dating since 2015 and have weathered the A Star Is Bornstorm that started after fans saw the crazy chemistry he and Lady Gaga had on screen, during one of her Las Vegas performances, and at the Oscars. Through it all, Gaga maintained that they are just actors.

