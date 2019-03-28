Brazil says Russian military should leave Venezuela if it supports Maduro

US President Donald Trump also called on Russia to “get out” of Venezuela

The Brazilian foreign minister has stated that the Russian military should leave Venezuela if they were “propping up” President Nicolas Maduro.

Brazil’s top diplomat’s remarks followed demands voiced by US President Donald Trump calling on Russia to “get out” of Venezuela. In addition to this, US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Washington considers the arrival of Russian military aircraft in the crisis-hit Latin American state as an “unwelcomed provocation.”

In its turn, Moscow has emphasised that the arrival of its military personnel in Venezuela is guided by the legitimate defence agreement between Russia and the legitimate Venezuelan authorities.

source: sputniknews.com