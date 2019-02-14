Brazilian transexual caught smuggling cocaine at Athens Airport

Greek police arrested a Brazilian transsexual at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens who attempted to smuggle one kilo of cocaine the country.

The 27-year-old suspect arrived in Athens on Tuesday afternoon from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Zurich, when police officers from the Attica Narcotics Subdivision pulled him aside for a targeted search for passengers arriving from South American countries.

After being interviewed in a special area, he raised suspicions as to why he was in Greece. He was asked to go through a body scan revealed he was carrying 95 round bags of cocaine in his stomach of a total weight of 1,070 grams. A police report was filed before he was taken before the Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office.