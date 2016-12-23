BREAKING! Airplane hijacking in progress! (Upd3)

It is diverted to Malta. They are threatening to blow up the plane!

(13:20′ UPDATE)

Media reports say the hijackers have threatened to blow up the Airbus A320 plane.

More soon…

An Libyan Afriqiyah Airways airplane was hijacked and taken to Malta.

There are 118 people onboard.

Malta prime minister Joseph Muscat stated that he had been informed of a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight diverted to Malta.

The plane has landed.

Reports speak of two hijackers on board.

(14:15′ UPDATE)

According to a still unconfirmed information, the hijackers seem to have agreed to let the 111 passangers go (82 males, 28 females and an infant) and keep only the 7 crew members.

The hijackers are armed with hand grenades.

Stay online…