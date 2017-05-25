Bomb scare at Manchester college (video) (UPD)

A possible suspicious package has been declared safe after army bomb disposal experts were called to a street in Hulme, near Manchester city centre.

The scare followed Monday’s bomb attack at Manchester Arena in which 22 people died and 64 were injured.

An army bomb disposal unit is at a college in Trafford, Greater Manchester Police says. The college is tegh special needs Castlefield campus, according to early reports.

It is too early to say whether the alert is linked to its investigation into the Manchester bomb attack, the force said.

Several roads are closed and officers are “currently assessing the situation”.

Meanwhile the threat level “will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant”, Theresa May has said.

source: bbc.com