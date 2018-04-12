Greek Defence Minister: “The pilot has been killed”! (Upd)

The Greek Defense Secretary Panos Kammenos announced in a tweet the sad news of the death of the Mirage 2000-5 Mk2 pilot that crashed to Skyros at 12:15 midday on Thursday, April 12th.

According to information, the rescue crews have identified the unfortunate pilot’s helmet as well as other items of his personal safety gear.

Mr. Kammenos tweet reads:

A Greek pilot in the heroes pantheon. He fell defending our faith and country, fighting for our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Homeland mournfully bends the knee. Our deepest condolences to his family and to all the personnel of the Hellenic Air Force.