Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps to 631 from 463 in a day, with 10,000+ cases throughout the country. The number jumped by 168 in one day. The government has placed the country in total lockdown.

Tuesday’s jump in the deaths, from the previous record of 463, represents a 36 percent rise and the largest in absolute numbers since the infection was first noticed on February 21, the Civil Protection Agency said.

source rt.com