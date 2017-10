The third in one day…

Consecutive earthquakes hit Athens

A new 3,7 magnitude earthquake has shaken Athens, a few minutes before 17:00′ on Friday the afternoon.

This is the third earthquake for the day so far, as two more hit Attica a few minutes after 13:00′, a 3,4 and a 3,2.

The epicenter is again Oinofyta at the outskirts of Athens.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far.