Breaking News! Counter-terrorist unit arrests 14 people

The Greek counter-terrorism unit arrested 14 people in the region of Attica and rural areas on Tuesday morning. According to initial reports, the suspects are allegedly involved in the so-called “revolutionary” fund of the terrorist groups. The 13 Greeks and 1 foreigner are accused of depositing money into a bank account linked to a person involved in a recent attack against a political person.

In the official statement released by the Police the arrested face charges of funding the terrorist group and money laundering. They are all expected to appear before the Athens Prosecutor.