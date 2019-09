Yogurt pancakes Calling all pancake fans! Ditch the boxed mix and prepare your own quick and healthy recipe for fluffy pancakes with Greek yogurt! They're gluten free and full in protein: Win and win!

Chicken burgers patties with tomato sauce Check out this juicy chicken burger recipe! It's simple, easy and healthy, perfect for the whole family! Enclose your patties in burger buns for a more hearty meal...

Aubergine and prune stew You just can't beat a tasty casserole recipe! There's something more comforting than diving into a hearty aubergine and prune casserole in tomato sauce for lunch or dinner. You will love it!

“Greek moussaka” pie A luscious layer of juicy beef mince along with sweet eggplants in puff pastry are baked together until golden perfection. The creamy yogurt sauce on top is a must!