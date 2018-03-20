Imprisoned Greek soldiers in Turkey transferred to court of Adrianople

The two went to court to hand over their cell phone PIN codes

The two Greek servicemen under arrest in a maximum security prison in Adrianople, Turkey are being transferred to the court. The two will reportedly disclose their mobile phone PIN codes to the Turkish court.

Second Lieutenant Mitretoudis and Sargeant Kouklatzis were arrested after being charged with illegal enrty into a forbidden military zone in Turkey, while their mobiles were sent to the Police HQ in Ankara to be scanned for possible espionage. Until the trial was set, the two soldiers remained in a maximum security prison in Adrianople.