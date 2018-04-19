Breaking News. One of 8 Turkish officers seeking asylum freed under strict conditions

One of eight Turkish officers, who had requested political asylum after fleeing to Greece on the night of the failed coup in Turkey was released today. The co-pilot of the helicopter, Suleyman Ozkaynakcim, will be left free under strict terms, as the competent division of the Council of State (CoS) in a plenary session today partly accepted the request submitted by Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, who had asked for the suspension of the ruling of the 3rd Independent Refugee Authority which had allowed the granting of asylum to the Turkish officer in question.

The Turkish officer had been granted asylum, but the decision of the Asylum Committee was temporarily revoked by order of the President of the Court of Appeal, Evgenia Mylonopoulou, at the request of the Minister of Immigration Policy.