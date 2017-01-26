BREAKING: None of the 8 Turkish officers will be extradited to Turkey!

According to the Higher Court’s decision released a few minutes ago, none of the eight Turkish officers that escaped to Greece after the failed coup in Turkey will be extradited back to their country.

The Court accepted as valid the possibility that they were not going to be treated humanely and have a fair trail if they were to be sent back to their county.

The Turkish officers had escaped to Greece with a S-70 military helicopter, a move that angered Turkey which demanded their immediate return in order for them to stand trail for allegedly taking part in the failed coup.

Since then many people in Greece and abroad asked from the Greek justice not to extradite them as the information from inside Turkey regarding Erdogan’s crack-down was especially worrying. The information about tortures, rapes and inhumane treatment was making even EU high officials condemn Turkey’s policies.

It remains to be seen what kind of reaction from Turkey this court decision will trigger.