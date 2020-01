Police say there are no injuries to officers or civilians at this time

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter firing from inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene near the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 12:30 p.m.

SKYFOX was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen on the block.

Police say there are no injuries to officers or civilians at this time.

Philadelphia police have also asked the public to avoid the area.

source fox29.com