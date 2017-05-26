Students slightly injured after school bus capsizes in Serres, northern Greece (UPD) (photo)

UPD-One child suffered a fracture when a school bus from the Vamvakofyta primary school was run off the road by a truck and capsized on the 39km of the rural road between Serres and Kavala in northern Greece Friday morning. Out of the 40 students, parents and school staff, nine children and five of the escorting parents were slightly injured and taken to hospital for first aid. Police are searching for the truck driver who after running the bus off the road left the scene. The Director of Education in Serres, Xenophon Papastamopoulos, who arrived at the site told protothema.gr that the truck driver was driving in the opposite lane which forced the bus driver to veer off into a ditch to avoid a head on collision. None of the injured students or parents who were taken to Kavala and Drama hospitals are in danger.

