Breaking: Roads closed around London centre after suspect item found (watch live)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The roads around Whitehall have been blocked off

Roads closures have been put in place around Whitehall in the heart of London’s Westminster, as police assess a “suspect item.”

“Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whilst suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience”, the official tweet read.

 

 

