BREAKING! High possibility of agreement after EuroWorking Group

According to the initial reports information coming out of the Euro Working Group, it seems there will be an agreement in this afternoon’s Eurogroup.

Regarding the debt there will be a clear and improved statement compared with the May 22nd one. The statement will reportedly inlude the extension of the maturity period for the European loans up to 15 year. It will also mention a primary surplus of 2% after 2023.

However, none of these are enough to convince the IMF to participate with more money to the Greek program, nor to allow Greece to be included to the QE European program.

