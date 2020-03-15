Breaking – Total coronavirus cases reach 331 in Greece

There were 49 confirmed cases in the past day

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece have reached 331, Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras announced today during a press briefing.

There have been 49 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, and there have been 54 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours.

Currently, 51 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals with coronavirus, 8 of which are in hospitals in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. Ten people have been discharged and some 4,000 samples have been tested.

Of the patients, 44 did not travel to the country where the epidemic broke out, nor did they come in contact with people who were ill.

As for the four dead: According to reports, everyone was suffering from serious underlying health conditions putting all of them in the high-risk groups.

