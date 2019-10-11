Breaking! Tsitsipas beats Djokovic 2-1 in Shanghai Masters in China

The Greek champion advanced to the semi-finals

Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out world no.1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters in China 2 sets to 1 (6-3, 5-7, 3-6). The Greek player dropped the first set but came back strong to win the next two sets.

 

