Breweries open to public with series of events on beers & brewing

Beer lovers throughout Greece will have an opportunity to enjoy the many different incarnations of their favourite beverage later this month by participating in the action “Open Breweries” on Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17.

The action is a Greek Brewers’ Union initiative that aims to offer Greek audiences an opportunity to become better acquainted with beer in all its different varieties and flavours, and a chance to learn about beer and beer-making.

According to an announcement, the companies taking part will include: Athenian Brewery SA, VAP Kougios AVEE, Santorini Brewing Company, Chios Beer, Cretan Brewery, Cyclades Microbrewery on Tinos, Microbrewery of Mykonos, Septem Microbrewery, Siris Microbrewery of Serres and Olympic Brewery.

The “Open Breweries” initiative is an opportunity to visit some of the most important beer breweries in Greece and take part in a series of free events, including seminars on making beer, brewery tours, guided beer tasting and food pairing, fresh beer tasting and opportunities to meet and talk with professional brewers.

Those interested in taking part should visit the site ellinikienosizithopoion.gr for more information on the scheduled events and programme of each brewery, to check for availability and make reservations. Entrance and participation in all events are free of charge.

Source: thegreekobserver