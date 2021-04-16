TUI and Aida to start cruising the Greek islands in May

The German cruise companies TUI and Aida plan to resume the operation of the Mediterranean cruise in Greece from the middle of May, as they announced.

TUI Cruises will start cruising the Greek islands on May 13 from Crete, with stops either in Rhodes, Piraeus, and Chania, or in Corfu, Katakolo, and Piraeus. There are six open dates for which reservations can already be made.

Aida Cruises will start accepting reservations from April 20 and from May 23 it will make seven-day cruises from Corfu to destinations in Crete, Rhodes, Katakolo, and Piraeus. A total of 22 dates will be given until October 22.

The two companies are currently requiring their passengers to have a negative Covid-19 molecular test result before boarding the cruise ships, and will also conduct regular tests during the cruise.

also read

Time? It does not touch hot Halle Berry (photos)