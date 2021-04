Halle Berry proved shared a snapshot with her 6.8 million Instagram followers, proving once again that the hot actress has a special ‘relationship’ with time as the 54-year old star is more beautiful than ever.

The actress showed off her perfect legs and back as she posed wearing a gold sequined dress and a huge slit on the side. The back creation is from the online vintage store, La Dolce Vita Vintage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)