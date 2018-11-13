Brexit deal agreed, UK media report

According to reports in British media, an agreement has been reached between European Union and UK negotiators on a text that deals with the Irish border.

It was agreed on Monday night, before being sent to Downing Street in London.

According to sources quoted by RTÉ, there will be one backstop to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It will be in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs agreement, with specific provisions for the North.

These provisions are believed to go deeper on the issue of customs and alignment on the rules of the single market than for the rest of the UK.

It is understood the text has an agreed review mechanism.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the text has been agreed ‘at a technical level’.