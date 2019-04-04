Brexit: Bill blocking a “no deal” bill passes

The House of Commons approved, by a majority of one vote, a bill aiming to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit. The bill, if approved by the House of Lords, will force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a further extension of Article 50.

The legislation narrowly passed, with 313 votes in favor and 312 against. If approved by the Lords, the bill put forward by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and the Conservative’s Oliver Letwin would seek a further delay to Brexit and legislate against the dreaded ‘no deal’ scenario. Opponents, however, have expressed concerns that the bill could set “a dangerous” precedent that would “constrain” the Prime Minister’s power to conduct negotiations.

source: rt.com