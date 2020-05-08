Brian Howe, former Bad Company and Ted Nugent singer, dies at 66

Related Stories
Brian Howe, lead singer of rock group Bad Company in the late ’80s and ’90s, has died. He was 66.
The British musician died Wednesday after suffering from cardiac arrest at his Florida home, according to Howe’s publicist Francine Marseille. EMTs had a short conversation with Howe but were unable to revive him after.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon,” Paul Easton, his longtime friend and manager, said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.
“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult.” Howe’s sister, Sadie, added. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving”.
Greece in bilateral talks with countries for opening of inbound foreign flights
Howe rose to fame in 1984 as the lead vocalist of guitarist Ted Nugent’s album “Penetrator,” which spawned the hit “Tied Up in Love.” Two years later, he replaced Paul Rodgers as the frontman of Bad Company, writing and singing on four albums including 1986’s “Fame and Fortune,” 1988’s “Dangerous Age” and 1990’s “Holy Water.” He left the band after the release of 1992 album “Here Comes Trouble” and tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd, due to tension with bandmates Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke.
Read more: USA TODAY