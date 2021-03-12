British Airways set to use ‘super-jumbo’ planes for Greek summer flights

British Airways is considering using some of its largest planes for short-haul flights to the sunny countries of the European Union such as Greece this summer, as the airline company aims to boost its revenue from returning travellers, according to people familiar with its fleet plans, Bloomberg reports.

With the United Kingdom being among the pioneers in the vaccination process, Greece – a favorite destination for the Brits – plans to welcome visitors by mid-May, while Spain will join the summer tourism a little later.

British Airways has a fleet of large aircraft with dual runways Boeing 787, 777, and Airbus SE A350 at London Heathrow Airport that can carry twice the number of passengers compared to the planes commonly used on European flights. Many of the larger planes are available because the long-haul destinations they usually serve are still largely out of bounds and are not expected to open as fast as regional connections.

This decisive move by the British airline will depend on the volume of bookings and the UK plan to reopen leisure travel, said the same sources, who wanted to remain unnamed because the talks are preliminary.

Although smaller aircraft are cheaper for short-haul flights, airlines have used larger ones in the past, as the Emirates did with the A380 for flights between Dubai and Oman, and British Airways in 2019 for A350 flights from London to Madrid.