British PM Boris Johnson likely to resign amid Brexit stall, JP Morgan

According to the head of UK economics at JPMorgan, Malcolm Barr, British PM Boris Johnson is likely to leave office amid the Brexit stall.

“The only options we regard as ultimately viable are for the PM to present a deal to the [House of] Commons and secure approval for it, resign and let someone else make the extension request as PM, or back away from his stated position”, Barr said in a note. “At this point, our view is that resignation is the most likely of these three”.

Opposition lawmakers and the 21 Tory rebels who allied with them approved the bill, stating that Johnson has to ask for another Brexit delay in order to prevent a no-deal. The head of government said that he would not seek an Article 50 extension.

The PM, who has repeatedly vowed to exit the EU with or without a deal, previously urged lawmakers to vote for an early election, but the opposition said that it would do so only if the no-deal option is scrapped, which Johnson has refused to do.

In the meantime, Johnson ordered a prorogation of Parliament until 14 October, when MPs will reconvene to hear a speech by the Queen on Brexit.

source sputniknews.com