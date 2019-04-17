British travelers voted as world’s friendliest and most generous guests by hotel staff

The French are the least generous along with the Danes, Fins & Italians, according to the survey’s findings

British holidaymakers are by far the friendliest in the world, according to hotel staff working in Europe’s top locations, travelmole.com reports.

Over a third of staff put Britons at the top of a survey carried out by OTA On the Beach.

The Irish ranked second with 27% of the vote, followed by the Swedes with 10%.

The least genial are the French and Americans, according to the survey.

Britons are also the most likely tippers, according to 27% of the 1,000 International hotel staff quizzed, while Germans and Americans occupied joint second place with 19% of the votes, followed by the Irish with 13% and Norwegians with 8%.

The French are the least generous along with the Danes, Fins and Italians, according to the survey’s findings.

The survey also unveiled that, contrary to popular belief, British holidaymakers do try to speak the local language whilst on holiday. More than one in five hotel staff (22%), named Brits – out of all nations – as the guests who make the most effort to embrace the local lingo.

Read more HERE