Buckingham Palace knifeman being questioned by counter-terror police after injuring two officers

Europe is on high alert following a spate of recent terror attacks

Buckingham Palace was in lockdown on Friday night after a man armed with a knife injured two police officers.

The 26-year-old suspect was tackled by officers at the scene on the Mall and held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

Early on Saturday morning the Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been further arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“The man, stopped his car near a police vehicle outside the Mall roundabout,” a police statement said.

“Officers at the Mall spotted a large knife in his vehicle and went to arrest him. During the course of detaining the man, two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arm.”