Bulgaria was top destination for Greeks in 2018

Bulgaria was the top destination for Greeks in 2018, according to data released by the Bank of Greece, as there were 2.37 million trips recorded. Turkey followed with 967,000 trips, while from EU countries Germany had the lion’s share with 499,000 trips, followed by Italy with 405,000 trips.

As the stats indicated, over the past 13 years, the number of trips made by Greeks has increased by 240%

in 2005 the total number of trips stood at 3.6 million, while in 2018 it reached 7.96 million, an all-time record number of all time, according to the data of the Bank of Greece.

According to the data, out of the total of trips 7.3 million journeys were made by individual travellers, with 700.000 arranged through travel agencies.

Focusing on 2019, an increase of about 15% is reported for the movement of Greek travellers during the Easter season, to destinations in Greece and abroad, as evidenced by the reservations made in the Greek travel agencies belonging to FedHATTA Members’ Associations.

As far as the foreign destinations are concerned, the demand for Israel (Jerusalem) shows an upward momentum, registering an 8-10% increase with travellers interested for the lighting of the Holy Light at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Other destinations that have grabbed the attention of Greeks include Constantinople, Jordan, Dubai, Morocco, Egypt, Sicily, Rome France and Spain.

In terms of domestic destinations, Greeks show preference to islands such as Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, Zakynthos etc.