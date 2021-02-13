Bulgarian Dimitrov stuns Thiem to reach Australian Open quarter-final

Grigor Dimitrov (18) from Bulgaria has stunned No.3 ranked Dominic Thiem to book an Australian Open quarter-final meeting with unheralded Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

Thiem made his shock fourth-round exit in straight sets on Sunday, a year after he pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in the final of the 2020 tournament.

Dimitrov hustled to a surprise two-set lead over a listless-looking Thiem and cruised through the final set in 21 minutes to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

