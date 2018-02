Martha Hunt is one of the beautiful and sexy “angels” of Victoria’s Secret underwear company. She got rid of her “angel wings” for a short while and posed topless to promote the new line of lingerie of the company. The 27-year-old model has been an angel since 2013 and was born in Charlotte, USA. Her career began in 2007 when a professional photographer discovered her on the street and introduced her to one of New York’s biggest model agencies.