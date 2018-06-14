“Certain Death” as Tommy Robinson abruptly relocated to muslim gang prison!

U.K. officials have moved political prisoner Tommy Robinson from the safety of Hull prison, where he was serving out a 13-month sentence, to Onley, near Birmingham.

The move, which happened on June 12, effectively hurls Robinson into what supporters say is certain death.

Onley, a notoriously violent prison, is overrun by Muslim gangs and has a reputation for riots. A colleague of Robinson told InfoWars Robinson estimated the wing of his new cell was about 70 per cent Muslim.

InfoWars’ Paul Joseph Watson tweeted inmates were banging on Robinson’s cell all night chanting death threats. According to a press release, Robinson’s family confirms he has received numerous death threats from Muslim inmates who object to Robinson’s critique of radical Islam.

They’ve also reported he is sleeping in an unheated cell that has nothing but a thin mattress. The family believes the abrupt move, which happened without warning, was intended to disrupt a new legal appeal being put together in his defense.

The family also believes the U.K. court system is intentionally putting Robinson’s life in danger. The British activist was arrested last month outside a courthouse in Leeds while reporting on a Muslim grooming gang trial. He was reportedly found in violation of an existing sentence.

The case has sparked widespread civil unrest across the U.K. and world, with tens of thousands of protestors taking the streets of London and other global cities in support of Robinson.

On May 29, within hours of arrest, Robinson was thrown into jail. Over concerns for his safety while incarcerated, a judge once told Robinson, “I accept what Mr. Kovalevsky [his previous lawyer] tells me about the dangers that you might face were you to be sent into immediate custody. I have to say it is on a knife edge so far as I am concerned because a very large part of me thinks so what?”

American politicians have now entered the fray. On Monday, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona’s Fourth district submitted a letter for Congressional record stating:

Mr. Speaker, I rise for the following purpose. I want to share my concern about the arrest and conviction of Tommy Robinson in Great Britain. I am well aware that England does not share our free speech values and does not have the equivalent of a First Amendment. Indeed, the restrictive practices of England led directly to the birth of this great nation and the freedom we enjoy here. Mr. Robinson, a British activist and journalist, was arrested and jailed for simply filming outside a public courtroom, and was sentenced to 13 months for this “crime”. His real crime is not taking pictures; His real crime is his refusal to agree to the government’s efforts to cover up crime by Muslim gangs who are raping British girls, almost with impunity, and with little apparent regard by the British government. If this act violated a term of probation, it would mean the court system in England is a key part of the problem, covering up for criminals by imposing gag orders as terms of probation. Dissent is patriotic when the ruling class are illegitimate and oppressive. The ruling class in England appears fearful of the truth. When it bans discussion, and when it criminalizes the truth, any such government can fairly be labeled as both oppressive and tyrannical. I object to the suppression of the truth. England has a proud history and America is its progeny, but it needs to take back its liberty and freedom. “It’s all for nothing if you don’t have freedom.” Braveheart (1995).

Speaking on the case, Robinson’s friend and colleague Raheem Kassam of Breitbart London said: “Whether you agree with him on the issues, or agree with him on livestreaming outside of Leeds Crown Court, the abuse he faces in HMP Onley is a clear violation of Tommy Robinson’s human rights.

“He was safely and peacefully serving out his prison sentence in HMP Hull, and was moved without warning or reason to a much more dangerous prison, where he is currently being treated in a manner befitting a prisoner of war.”

“Members of the White House administration have been notified, as well as Members of Congress in the United States. The State Department (U.S.) is also now believed to be monitoring the situation.”

