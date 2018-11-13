Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for creation of European Army (live video at EP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the creation of a European army during her speech before the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on November 13. She stressed the need for a European Security Council to respond to problems and challenges that arise in the world, adding that the European army could act in cooperation with NATO.

She also stressed that common approach was needed to deal with the refugee crisis, urging member states to show more solidarity towards the countries on the borders of the EU who were being pressured by the influx of refugees and illegal migrants. She also called for a closer banking union in the EU.

The program of the meeting will include an introductory speech by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, a plenary session of parliament where Merkel will participate in a debate dedicated to the ‘Future of Europe’, a statement by the European Commission and a final statement by Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier stated that she was concerned over the possible return of national disputes and the fact that international cooperation was being called into question.