Chanel’s ‘Cruise Show’ inspired by Ancient Greece! (PHOTOS)

Ancient Greece with a modern flair was recreated in style on Wednesday during Chanel’s Cruise show in Paris, which was put together by the well-known fashion showman, Karl Lagerfeld.

The collection titled The Modernity of Antiquity showcased Chanel’s typical tweed with a twist of Greek as well as chiffon creating the look of a Greek goddess.

“Reality is of no interest to me. I use what I like. My Greece is an idea,” Lagerfeld said of the display to scmp.com.

The event took place at the Grand Palais which was transformed into ancient Greek ruins complete with olive trees.

“The clothes themselves were reportedly inspired by founder Gabrielle Chanel’s costumes for Jean Cocteau’s version of Antigone in 1922,” dazeddigital.com reported. Even the swimsuits had a certain Greek element to them.

