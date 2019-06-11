Channeling Trump, Turkey’s opposition bashes CNN as “Fake News”

It’s not only Donald Trump who has a beef with CNN’s news coverage. Cable News Network Inc.’s Turkish franchise is also facing backlash for its sympathetic coverage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, organized simultaneous protests outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta, CNN New York and the White House claiming the channel acts “as a mouthpiece for Erdogan’s AKP government and purposefully spreads false propaganda about opposition parties in Turkey.”

“It is clear that CNN Turk continues to spread fake news, undermine opposition and subjectively support Erdogan’s government that has nothing to do with journalism,” Yurter Ozcan, CHP representative to the U.S., said in an emailed statement. “We will continue our efforts until CNN revokes its name from its Turkish franchise”.

