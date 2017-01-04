Charles Manson is out of prison for medical reasons!

He is in a hospital with a serious health issue

The 82-year-old serial killer Charles Manson is suffering from a serious undisclosed health issue. The doctors asked to be transferred in a hospital outside his prison and the authorities agreed.

This is probably the first known time he has left his prison in California since his conviction in 1971.

Charles Manson became known as a cult leader that took advantage of young women making them commit murders, the most famous of which was that of Roman Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate on August 9th 1969.