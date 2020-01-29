China demands apology from Danish newspaper over coronavirus “flag” (video)

The newspaper said it did nothing wrong

China’s embassy in Denmark is demanding a public apology from a local Danish newspaper for publishing a cartoon of the Chinese flag with its five yellow stars depicted as Coronavirus particles.

The single-panel cartoon that appeared in Monday’s edition of Jyllands-Posten was described as an “insult to China” that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.”

“Without any sympathy and empathy, it [the cartoon] has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience,” said the embassy Tuesday. “We express our strong indignation and demand that Jyllands-Posten and Niels Bo Bojesen [the Danish artist of the cartoon] regret their mistake and publicly apologize to the Chinese people.”

