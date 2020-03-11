Chinese grandmother, 103, recovers from coronavirus after being treated for less than a week

The centenarian from Wuhan is two years older than the last record-holder, 101

A 103-year-old grandmother has recovered from the coronavirus following six-day treatment in Wuhan.

The centenarian, Zhang Guangfen, was discharged from the hospital yesterday afternoon.

She is so far the oldest coronavirus patient to recover in China and two years older than the previous recorder-holder, 101.

Ms Zhang was cured within less than a week because ‘she did not have many underlying health conditions’, her doctor Zeng Yulan told the local press.

(A group of medical workers are seen escorting Ms Zhang out of the hospital yesterday)

A video shows the former patient being escorted out of the hospital by a group of medical workers.

The grandmother was diagnosed with the deadly disease on March 1 at Liyuan Affiliated Hospital of Tongji Medical College in Wuhan, Hubei Province of central China.

She was in critical condition and could barely communicate with the medics when she was admitted to the hospital.

Read more: daily mail