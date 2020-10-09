Chris Hemsworth Being Thirsted Over By Female Celebrities! (funny video)

There are quite a few Australian actors and actresses that have definitely left their mark on Hollywood, gaining the appraise of the movie industry and fans alike for their acting talent. When it comes to male Aussie actors, however, it’s not just their performance on the silver screen, but their looks that have made them stand out, as females fawn over their bodies.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in Marvel’s Avengers is a typical example of the rugged looks the Aussie protagonists bring to Hollywood.

YouTube channel Comedy Space put together a hilarious compilation of female co-stars and celebrities ‘thirsting over’ the Aussie Thor. Jessica Chastain, Scarlett Johansson, are just a few of the ladies ‘melting’ over the 37-year-old star.

video credit YouTube channel Comedy Space