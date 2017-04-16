Christ has Risen! Greek Easter 2017 (PHOTOS)

Easter or Pascha, is the most important Greek Orthodox celebration. It is bound together with the Greek traditions in ways that are really hard to explain or tell with certainty where the religious traditions stops and the Greek traditions begin.

As an experience, it is priceless and hard to describe. You need to be in Greece and live it in all its glory to fully grasp its devoutness and understand just how deep in the past these traditions come from.

And it is something you will be able feel and appreciate regardless of whether you are a religious person or not…

The only thing we can do right now, is to present you a few images of the Greek Pascha, along with our best wishes for health and prosperity!

